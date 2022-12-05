NY state agency to use drones to survey canal system

The New York State Canal Corp. this week will survey water retaining embankments and select dam structures along the canal system, the agency announced Monday.

According to a press release, the survey work will be completed through drone flights to collect terrain data and photographs of the canal embankments and infrastructure. The information will be used to aid in the planning of upcoming inspections.

Drone flights will be performed in the following areas:

Segment 1 – from Rochester to Macedon

Segment 2 – from Lockport to Ridgeway

Segment 3 – from Ridgeway to Sweden

Segment 4 – from Sweden to Rochester

Segment 5 – from Palmyra to Lyons

Segment 6 – Fulton/Clay Areas

Segment 7 – LaFayette/Sullivan Areas

Segment 8 – Trenton/Minden Areas

Segment 9 – Glen Falls/Fort Edward Areas

The contractors completing the survey work will wear high-visibility vests as they operate a drone flying overhead near the canal structures. The Canal Corp. said it will minimize any disruption to access of the nearby trails.

The survey process is expected to be completed by June 30.

More information is available by visiting www.nyscanalintegrity.org/inspection