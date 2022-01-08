NY state directs Auburn hospital to limit non-essential surgeries amid COVID spike

Auburn Community Hospital is among 40 hospitals that the state has directed to limit elective and non-essential surgeries due to bed capacity and staffing levels amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Auburn is one of nine hospitals in central New York, including three in Syracuse, that have been ordered to curtail non-essential procedures.

Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn hospital, told The Citizen this is the first time since Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive order in November that Auburn has been subject to the directive. The order requires hospitals that fall below 10% of staffed bed capacity to curb non-essential surgeries.

There are two factors that led to the hospital landing on the state's list. Chadderdon said there were health care workers, including some doctors and nurses, who missed work due to illness.

Along with the lower-than-normal staffing levels, Chadderdon said the hospital has an "unusually high census" because of a "significant amount of people" who delayed seeking care and require longer hospital stays.

He urged residents who are sick not to delay seeking treatment and reminded them that the hospital is a safe environment for patients. He noted that the health care workers are vaccinated and wear masks during their shifts.

The post-holiday COVID-19 surge hasn't helped. Since Christmas, Cayuga County has reported at least 1,322 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There is also a backlog of more than 1,000 positive cases that the local health department hasn't been able to contact.

Hospitalizations have been fluctuating during the recent surge. The health department said on Friday that 18 county residents are being treated for COVID at four area hospitals, including Auburn.

But the hospital may not have to limit non-essential surgeries for long. Many of the employees who were out sick are either returning to work or will be back soon, which should boost the hospital's staffing-to-bed ratio.

"Since this order is measured on a seven-day rolling basis, we believe we are trending in the right direction and will be back performing these procedures as soon as late next week," Chadderdon added. "We are already rebooking procedures."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

