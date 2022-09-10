NY State Fair 2022, by the numbers: Baked potatoes, cups of milk, rides and more

The New York State Fair has shared some key statistics to recap the 2022 installment of the annual festival.

Four concerts — City Girls, Foreigner, Nelly and TLC — drew more than 30,000 people. Nelly's concert had an estimated 43,000 people in attendance, the largest crowd for a concert in the fair's history. The four shows rank among the top 20 fair concerts based on all-time crowd size.

On the midway, fairgoers rode the rides 1.5 million times. Wade Shows, the fair's midway operator, sold more than 15,000 fried dough, 10,000 corn dogs and 8,000 smoked turkey legs.

One of the more unusual facts: Wade Shows sold 50,000 pounds of onions in some form, whether it was a bloomin' onion or on a sandwich.

Other food facts:

• The Milk Bar sold 285,650 cups of milk, including an estimated 12,500 gallons of chocolate milk. The stand, operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension, planned to serve strawberry milk for the fair's final weekend. The strawberry milk sold out within 36 hours.

• The Great Potato Booth in the Horticulture Building sold 33,629 baked potatoes and 4,224 sweet potatoes.

• The Taste NY Pop-Up Market, also in the Horticulture Building, featured more than 50 vendors that sold 138 products. There were over 2,220 transactions at the market.

• The New York Pure Maple Booth used 10 40-gallon barrels of maple syrup to make various treats. that were sold at the stand. Maple ice cream (9,810 cones) was a popular choice. There were 1,000 pounds of maple sugar candies sold and 54 dozen maple frosted donuts.

The Dairy Cow Birthing Center on the west end of the fairgrounds had 35 baby calves born during the fair. There were more than 10,000 entries for contests, from animals to fine arts competitions.

Centro's shuttles were a popular option for fairgoers, even though the agency had only a few park-and-rides for the fair. According to the fair, 141,943 people used Centro buses to get to and from the fair.

On the fairgrounds, there was another popular transportation option: The tram service, which provided 1,898 rides totaling 3,796 miles.

The New York State Police, which maintains the fair's lost and found, still has 321 items waiting to be claimed. Anyone who thinks they lost an item at the fair can call the state police in North Syracuse at (315) 455-2826.

Sean Hennessey, the fair's interim director, said it won't be the end of the fair's data sharing. Other numbers, such as how much trash was removed from the fairgrounds and bottles redeemed to support breast cancer research, will be shared soon.

"We hope these statistics help to tell stories of the many happy memories made at the Great New York State Fair this summer," Hennessey said.

Arguably the most important number was 888,110. That's how many people attended the New York State Fair this year.