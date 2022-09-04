NY State Fair attendance tops 100K on Sunday

With more than 100,000 visitors on Sunday, the New York State Fair surpassed last year's total attendance.

The fair drew 103,924 people on its penultimate day, the largest single-day crowd this year. One indication that it was a massive turnout at the fair: The Milk Bar has sold out its supply of strawberry milk. The Milk Bar planned to offer strawberry milk through Labor Day weekend, but it was so popular that they ran out sometime Sunday.

The strong showing brings the fair's total attendance to 839,848, up from 798,095 in 2021. Last year's fair was an 18-day event.

The state fair's all-time attendance record is 1,329,275 set in 2019.

Before COVID-19's emergence, the fair had a streak of four consecutive years, from 2016 to 2019, with new attendance records. After the fair's cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, it returned in 2021 as an 18-day festival. The experiment's goal was to draw more people, but it had the opposite effect. Attendance was the lowest in three decades.

Shortly after the 2021 fair, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that it would go back to a 13-day schedule.

This year, fair officials emphasized quality over quantity. While they wanted to see larger crowds at the fairgrounds, the pursuit of an attendance record wasn't the top priority.

The strategy appears to be a success. In 2021, the fair's highest daily attendance total was 64,867. This year, the fair has topped that mark seven times.

Labor Day weekend is traditionally the fair's best stretch and that has been true this year. Before Sunday's big crowd, there were 93,512 fairgoers on Saturday.

The fair ends Monday with Dollar Day on the midway — all rides, except for the Broadway Skyliner, will cost $1. A fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m.

New York State Fair Attendance

NYS Fair 2022 2021 Change Day 1 49,112 37,591 11,521 Day 2 48,591 31,910 16,681 Day 3 58,450 43,907 14,543 Day 4 89,797 56,820 32,977 Day 5 79,324 45,304 34,020 Day 6 47,912 32,892 15,020 Day 7 34,481 40,817 -6,336 Day 8 78,010 44,899 33,111 Day 9 74,120 35,984 38,136 Day 10 82,615 55,584 27,031 Day 11 93,512 64,867 28,645 Day 12 103,924 57,875 46,049

(Source: New York State Fair)