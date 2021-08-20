NY State Fair changes: No cash ticket sales, free admission for seniors, later opening time

With the return of the New York State Fair, there are some changes this year.
Fairgoers must buy parking passes and tickets in advance. The $5 parking passes and $3 admission tickets can be purchased online. For parking, the Brown and Orange lots accept E-ZPass Plus, which means fairgoers can use their E-ZPass account to park in those lots. But there will be no cash transactions.
The same goes for tickets. Gone are the days of going up to the ticket window with cash and buying tickets for your group.
Fair officials are reminding attendees that vendors do accept cash.
A few of the other big changes this year:
• Free admission for fairgoers age 65 and older. Before this year's fair, there were select Senior Days when older fairgoers could get free admission. But that offer wasn't available for the duration of the fair. Now, they can get in for free any day of the fair.
• An 18-day fair. This is probably the biggest change of them all. The fair will last over two weeks. This change was scheduled to take effect in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those plans. The longer schedule gives fairgoers more options, including an additional weekend, to visit the fair.
• Operating hours. This was always an unusual thing about the fair. The grounds would open at 8 a.m., but the buildings wouldn't open for another two hours. There were some early-morning contests you could attend, but there wasn't a lot of activity on the fairgrounds.
Beginning this year, the fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. (Buildings will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) On Labor Day, the final day of the fair, the fairgrounds and buildings will close at 9 p.m.
