NY State Fair changes: No cash ticket sales, free admission for seniors, later opening time

With the return of the New York State Fair, there are some changes this year.

Fairgoers must buy parking passes and tickets in advance. The $5 parking passes and $3 admission tickets can be purchased online. For parking, the Brown and Orange lots accept E-ZPass Plus, which means fairgoers can use their E-ZPass account to park in those lots. But there will be no cash transactions.

The same goes for tickets. Gone are the days of going up to the ticket window with cash and buying tickets for your group.

Fair officials are reminding attendees that vendors do accept cash.

A few of the other big changes this year:

• Free admission for fairgoers age 65 and older. Before this year's fair, there were select Senior Days when older fairgoers could get free admission. But that offer wasn't available for the duration of the fair. Now, they can get in for free any day of the fair.