NY State Fair changes operating hours

When the New York State Fair resumed in 2021, there was a noticeable change to its operating hours.

Those hours are changing again in 2022.

The fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday during the fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5. On Labor Day, the final day of the 13-day fair, the fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Buildings will open at 10 a.m. every day and close at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The midway will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday.

Dave Bullard, the fair's spokesman, said the fair moved the opening times last year — for years, the fairgrounds opened at 8 a.m. every day — due to staffing shortages affecting the fair and its vendors. During the 2021 fair, the gates opened at 10 a.m. — the same time as the buildings. But some fairgoers provided feedback that they preferred the earlier opening times so that they could walk around, get breakfast or visit the animal barns.

"We know that and appreciate that," Bullard said. "But there's a balancing factor, too, and that is our vendors are still resupplying until 9:30 a.m. Resupply vehicles are all over the fairgrounds and driving on the interior streets of the fairgrounds."

The vehicles have to be off the grounds by 9:30 a.m., Bullard continued, but fair officials have always been nervous about having fairgoers and trucks on the same streets. The new operating hours, he said, are a compromise.

The main concern, though, is ensuring vendors get much-needed supplies to their stands. Bullard explained that while the vendors are open 11 hours a day, the work doesn't begin or end when the stand is operating. There is cleaning that must be done, restocking supplies and paperwork to be completed.

"There is a lot of work that goes into it and when staffing is short, this helps at least a little bit," he said.

The fair is returning to a 13-day schedule after experimenting with an 18-day event last year. With the shift back to 13 days, several vendors are planning to return this year. Some of the vendors who skipped the 2021 fair cited staffing as a reason they could not participate.

