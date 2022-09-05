 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTRAL NEW YORK

NY State Fair closes with higher attendance than 2021

NYS Fair Midway 1.JPG

The New York State Fair midway at night.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The New York State Fair ended with a rainy day, but overall attendance improved with a return to the 13-day schedule. 

The fair closed with 48,262 visitors on Monday. Total attendance was 888,110, up from 798,095 in 2021. 

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, all-time attendance records were set four years in a row, from 2016 to 2019. The 2019 mark, 1,329,275, still stands. 

The 2020 fair was canceled due to COVID. It returned in 2021 with an 18-day run. But there were problems with the longer schedule. Some vendors pulled out and the crowds didn't come. Attendance was the lowest in three decades. 

Shortly after last year's fair, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced it would go back to a 13-day festival. 

The change appeared to help. Attendance increased on 11 of the 13 days compared to last year's fair. The largest crowd was 103,924 people on Sunday. In 2021, the highest single-day attendance was 64,867. 

Fair officials emphasized quality over quantity. While they wanted to see larger crowds than last year, they also wanted to make it an enjoyable experience for fairgoers. 

After a slow start, the fair drew 89,797 people on the first Saturday of its 13-day run — what was then the highest single-day total since the fair's return during the pandemic. 

The final week of the fair was its best stretch. Attendance topped 70,000 five of those days, including the 100,000-plus crowd on Sunday. 

Weather affected crowd sizes on two days in the past week, including the fair's finale on Monday. There was a rainstorm on Tuesday that likely kept would-be fairgoers away. Attendance was 34,481, the lowest of the fair's 13-day run. 

The fair will once again be a 13-day event in 2023. It will run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4. 

New York State Fair Attendance 

NYS Fair Attendance20222021Change
Day 149,11237,59111,521
Day 248,59131,91016,681
Day 358,45043,90714,543
Day 489,79756,82032,977
Day 579,32445,30434,020
Day 647,91232,89215,020
Day 734,48140,817-6,336
Day 878,01044,89933,111
Day 974,12035,98438,136
Day 1082,61555,58427,031
Day 1193,51264,86728,645
Day 12103,92457,87546,049
Day 1348,26258,659-10,397

(Source: New York State Fair)

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

