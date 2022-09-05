NY State Fair closes with higher attendance than 2021

The New York State Fair ended with a rainy day, but overall attendance improved with a return to the 13-day schedule.

The fair closed with 48,262 visitors on Monday. Total attendance was 888,110, up from 798,095 in 2021.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, all-time attendance records were set four years in a row, from 2016 to 2019. The 2019 mark, 1,329,275, still stands.

The 2020 fair was canceled due to COVID. It returned in 2021 with an 18-day run. But there were problems with the longer schedule. Some vendors pulled out and the crowds didn't come. Attendance was the lowest in three decades.

Shortly after last year's fair, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced it would go back to a 13-day festival.

The change appeared to help. Attendance increased on 11 of the 13 days compared to last year's fair. The largest crowd was 103,924 people on Sunday. In 2021, the highest single-day attendance was 64,867.

Fair officials emphasized quality over quantity. While they wanted to see larger crowds than last year, they also wanted to make it an enjoyable experience for fairgoers.

After a slow start, the fair drew 89,797 people on the first Saturday of its 13-day run — what was then the highest single-day total since the fair's return during the pandemic.

The final week of the fair was its best stretch. Attendance topped 70,000 five of those days, including the 100,000-plus crowd on Sunday.

Weather affected crowd sizes on two days in the past week, including the fair's finale on Monday. There was a rainstorm on Tuesday that likely kept would-be fairgoers away. Attendance was 34,481, the lowest of the fair's 13-day run.

The fair will once again be a 13-day event in 2023. It will run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.

New York State Fair Attendance

NYS Fair Attendance 2022 2021 Change Day 1 49,112 37,591 11,521 Day 2 48,591 31,910 16,681 Day 3 58,450 43,907 14,543 Day 4 89,797 56,820 32,977 Day 5 79,324 45,304 34,020 Day 6 47,912 32,892 15,020 Day 7 34,481 40,817 -6,336 Day 8 78,010 44,899 33,111 Day 9 74,120 35,984 38,136 Day 10 82,615 55,584 27,031 Day 11 93,512 64,867 28,645 Day 12 103,924 57,875 46,049 Day 13 48,262 58,659 -10,397

(Source: New York State Fair)