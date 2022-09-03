NY State Fair director has COVID-19, will miss rest of fair

Sean Hennessey, the interim director of the New York State Fair, will miss the rest of the 13-day fair after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Saturday, Hennessey said he has minor symptoms and is resting at home. He is fully vaccinated and boosted.

"I took a test this morning when I started to feel congested, and am notifying those who had prolonged close contact with me over the last 48 hours as recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the (state Department of Health)," he said. "I am sorry to have to miss the end of my first fair, but the staff of the fair and of Agriculture and Markets know how to bring this festival home. We're in capable hands."

With Hennessey out, Steve McGrattan, who is the first deputy commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, will oversee the fair during its final days — it ends on Monday. McGrattan handled the fair director's duties before Hennessey was appointed interim director in May.

The state fair noted that Hennessey has "met and mingled with many fairgoers... in the last few days." Anyone who had close contact with him is encouraged to take a test and check for symptoms.

This was the first fair under Hennessey's leadership. He succeeded Troy Waffner, who led the fair for most of the last decade. Before coming to the fair, he held other positions in state government, most recently serving as an assistant commissioner for regional operations at the state Department of Transportation.