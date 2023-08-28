With family-friendly shows and cooperative weather, the New York State Fair had its best opening weekend in four years.

The fair's attendance totaled 174,972 over the weekend, with 88,287 fairgoers on Saturday and 86,685 on Sunday.

According to data compiled by the fair, the record for most opening weekend attendees is 237,314 set in 2019. That year, the fair's attendance was 118,013 for the first Saturday and 119,301 for the first Sunday.

Although the two days in 2019 didn't set single-day records, they were part of the fair's all-time attendance mark of 1,329,275.

Attendance is rebounding at the fair after the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancelation in 2020 — the first time a state fair wasn't held since World War II.

When the fair returned for an 18-day run in 2021, attendance was 798,095 — the lowest in three decades.

The fair ended its 18-day experiment after one year and reinstituted the 13-day run in 2022. Total attendance was 878,110, up from 2021.

So far this year, the fair has drawn 344,262 people through the first five days of its 13-day run.

Under State Fair Director Sean Hennessey's leadership, the fair has focused on quality over quantity. This year, the fair brought in family-friendly entertainment. There was a Peppa Pig Live! show over the weekend and a dinosaur exhibit will occupy most of the Expo Center for the duration of the fair's run.