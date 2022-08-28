NY State Fair has best single-day attendance since before COVID pandemic

The New York State Fair is really back.

The fair's attendance on Saturday was 89,797, the highest single-day total since before the COVID-19 pandemic. It's another sign that while the virus lingers, there has been a return to normal activities.

With good weather and the first weekend day of the fair's 13-day run, the parking lots filled up and there were large crowds at the fairgrounds. It was reminiscent of the 2019 fair that set an all-time attendance record with more than 1.3 million visitors.

COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the 2020 fair, the first time the state fair had not been held since World War II. The fair returned in 2021 with its longest run (18 days), but attendance dropped to levels not seen in three decades. The fair drew 798,095 visitors last year.

During the 18-day run, the fair's best day was 64,867 on Sept. 3, 2021. The fair topped 50,000 visitors five times.

Shortly after Gov. Kathy Hochul took office last year, she announced that the fair would end the 18-day experiment and go back to a 13-day schedule.

This year, the fair has seen an uptick in attendance in the first four days of its 13-day run. There were 49,112 visitors on opening day, followed by 48,591 on Thursday and 58,450 on Friday.

Through the first four days of the fair, total attendance is 245,950. The fair is on pace to narrowly beat last year's attendance mark in five fewer days.

The fair continues Sunday and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.