NY State Fair reopens after one-year hiatus

It's back.

The New York State Fair opens Friday for an 18-day run. It's the fair's return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID isn't gone, but Troy Waffner, the fair's director, is excited that the fair will take place this year.

"It's historic in the sense it's only the second time in our history we've had a fair that was closed and then had to reopen it," Waffner said, referring to the fair's cancellation during World War II. "This one is a little different in the sense it's a global pandemic and, opening it back up, things are always changing with it."

There will be protocols in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Masks must be worn in fair buildings. Hand sanitizer dispensers and handwashing stations will be posted throughout the fairgrounds. Waffner said the fair ordered personal protective equipment, including masks, earlier this year. The fair will provide masks to fairgoers if they don't have them.

Vendors will be spaced out in buildings to allow for social distancing and make it easier for fairgoers to navigate through the facilities.

The fair is following state and local health department guidelines, Waffner added.