NY State Fair reopens after one-year hiatus

It's back.
The New York State Fair opens Friday for an 18-day run. It's the fair's return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID isn't gone, but Troy Waffner, the fair's director, is excited that the fair will take place this year.
"It's historic in the sense it's only the second time in our history we've had a fair that was closed and then had to reopen it," Waffner said, referring to the fair's cancellation during World War II. "This one is a little different in the sense it's a global pandemic and, opening it back up, things are always changing with it."
There will be protocols in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Masks must be worn in fair buildings. Hand sanitizer dispensers and handwashing stations will be posted throughout the fairgrounds. Waffner said the fair ordered personal protective equipment, including masks, earlier this year. The fair will provide masks to fairgoers if they don't have them.
Vendors will be spaced out in buildings to allow for social distancing and make it easier for fairgoers to navigate through the facilities.
The fair is following state and local health department guidelines, Waffner added.
Aside from the COVID measures, there are other changes this year. The fair is charging $3 for admission — seniors ages 65 and older and children under age 12 get in for free — and won't have a slew of promotions that were common over the past few years. There will be free admission for certain groups on "special fair days," such as Fire & Rescue Day and Law Enforcement Day. The "Dollar Day" promotion on the final day of the fair has been altered. Now, $1 midway rides, not $1 admission, will be offered.
The fair has a massive musical lineup with more than 140 concerts, including over 50 national touring acts. The fair spent around $4 million on its entertainment lineup, which includes Cheap Trick, Dropkick Murphys, Foreigner, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Nas and more.
"We've hit the nail on every genre there is at this point," Waffner said.
Chevy Court will continue to host concerts, but the fair is elevating Chevy Park on the west end of the fairgrounds as the main concert venue. That's where many of the more prominent acts will perform. Waffner explained that Chevy Park will allow acts to have large banks of lights and video walls. For attendees, there will be more space to enjoy the concerts.
One of the biggest changes this year, which could be temporary, is the loss of some big-name food vendors, namely Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Gianelli and Tully's. Other vendors said they either aren't returning this year or won't be back at all. For most vendors, the workforce shortage is a concern.
While those losses may be noticeable, Waffner hopes other vendors will win over customers during the fair. He singled out Jim Hasbrouck's Fried Specialties, which makes the Heart Attack burger and other deep-fried foods.
"When I used to come to the fair as a visitor, that's what I always came for," Waffner said. "Why am I going to get a sausage sandwich? I can do that at home. What I can't do is make fudge. I can't make a Heart Attack burger. I can't put something on a stick and enjoy it.
"That's really the essence of why people come to the fair. I do think those vendors who do a fantastic business and make a great name for themselves get lost in the headline-grabbing 'Tully's and Gianelli aren't coming back.' I do think this is a good time to highlight the other food vendors who are here."
Most of all, Waffner is glad to be back.
Waffner recalled that he and his staff were disappointed when the fair was canceled last year. It's what they spend months preparing for and, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it couldn't happen.
COVID is still present, but Waffner hopes the show — the fair — can go on.
"I think we were all a little weepy-eyed last year when we didn't have it," he said. "Now, we're a little weepy-eyed to get it up and running again."
The fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. The fairgrounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Buildings will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Labor Day, the buildings and grounds will close at 9 p.m.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.