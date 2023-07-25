With less than a month go until the start of the New York State Fair, admission tickets and parking passes will go on sale Thursday.

The sale begins at 9 a.m. Parking passes and tickets can be purchased online at nysfair.ny.gov or by calling 1-800-514-3849. During the fair, admission tickets can be purchased at kiosks outside of entrance gates.

With fees included, tickets cost $6.28 per person and parking passes cost $10.37.

The fair introduced a new frequent fairgoer option that is available for $20 per person ($20.59 once fees are included). This is a form of admission ticket for those who plan on attending several days of the fair. With the frequent fairgoer pass, the holder can attend every day of the fair.

"We strongly encourage fairgoers purchase tickets before arriving at the grounds, even if they're doing it while they're in the car or on the bus on the way here," said Sean Hennessey, the fair's interim director. "Even though we try to be as efficient as possible, with upwards of 100,000 people in the vicinity of the fairgrounds daily, purchasing tickets in advance helps maximize efficiency at the gates."

Hennessey noted that half of fairgoers get in free. Admission is free for adults ages 65 and older and children ages 12 and younger.

The fair will run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 4. The operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. except on Labor Day, when the fair closes at 9 p.m.

In other fair news:

• Centro will have two park-n-ride locations this year: The agency's downtown transit hub in Syracuse and Destiny USA. The one-way cost to ride the shuttle is $1 for adults and 50 cents for seniors and children ages 6 to 9. Shuttles drop off passengers near the main gate.

• Midway tickets are available online. "Ride All Day" wristbands cost $25 if they are purchased by noon Wednesday, Aug. 23 — opening day of the fair. After that deadline, wristbands can be purchased for $35 (weekdays) and $45 (weekends) at the fair.

A mega pass option is also available for advance sale. With the mega pass option, fairgoers can ride an unlimited number of rides every day of the fair. The cost is $85 and will be sold until noon Wednesday, Aug. 23.