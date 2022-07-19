NY State Fair tickets, parking passes on sale Wednesday

New York State Fair admission and parking tickets go on sale Wednesday, a little more than a month before the start of the 13-day event.

Tickets cost $3 ($3.19 including fees) and parking passes are $5 ($5.23 including fees). To purchase tickets, a link will be posted at 8 a.m. on the fair's website, nysfair.ny.gov, or you can call 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

There will be electronic admission ticket sales at the gate. Electronic kiosks will be set up near the gates and signs with QR codes will be posted to allow fairgoers to purchase tickets.

Parking passes also will be sold online. When visiting the fair, drivers will present the parking pass on their phones or may print a copy of the ticket. The Brown and Orange lots have E-ZPass Plus for E-ZPass users to pay for parking.

The fair will not have cash ticket sales at the gate or in parking lots.

The cashless approach took effect beginning with last year's fair. It was also in 2021 that the fair set admission prices at $3. Children ages 12 and younger, along with people ages 65 and older, receive free admission.

"As part of our commitment to making sure that the fair is as accessible as possible to all New Yorkers, our team felt strongly that keeping admission across the board at $3 was the right thing to do — especially as we continue to reemerge from the pandemic," said Sean Hennessey, the fair's interim director.

The fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Labor Day, Sept. 5.