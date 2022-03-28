NY state health department 'closely monitoring' COVID-19 spike in Cayuga, CNY

The state Department of Health said Monday that it is "closely monitoring the situation" in central New York, where COVID-19 case and positivity rates are the highest in the state.

Central New York, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, has a seven-day average case rate of 46.46 per 100,000 people, more than three times the statewide average of 14.66 cases per 100,000 people. The region's positivity rate is 9.14%, nearly four times higher than the statewide average (2.36%).

Cayuga County reported 207 active cases on Monday, up from 130 one week ago and 52 on March 14.

In a news release, the state Department of Health said officials are "reviewing all potential explanations" for the COVID spike in central New York. But they floated the possibility that vaccination rates, mask wearing and "adherence to other mitigation efforts" could be contributing to the higher case rates.

"The recent increase in cases in central New York highlights the need for everyone to remain vigilant, do their part and get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose when eligible, tested following exposure or when developing symptoms, and to stay home and isolate when sick," state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said. "People should also feel comfortable wearing a mask if they choose to do so while indoors in public places, especially if they have a compromised immune system or are close to someone who is vulnerable."

There are some tools the state is utilizing to track the uptick in cases, including a program to detect COVID-19 in wastewater. That initiative is part of a partnership with higher education institutions, namely SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and Syracuse University. The surveillance network is taking samples from, among other places, Auburn's wastewater treatment plant.

The state health department also highlighted other efforts, such as the distribution of more than 100,000 at-home test kits, the continued operation of state-run vaccination clinics, and making therapeutics available to infected individuals.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called the vaccine and booster shots "the most powerful tools we have against COVID-19." But the vaccination rates vary in central New York. In Onondaga County, 71.9% of residents are fully vaccinated. In neighboring Cayuga County, the vaccination rate is 59.5%.

McMahon also urged residents who are sick to stay home and get tested.

"Onondaga County stands ready to deliver tests and masks to anyone that requests them," he said.

