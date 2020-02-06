NY state park in Cayuga County gets $60K for new bridge, other projects

New York will provide nearly $3 million for infrastructure upgrades at several state parks, including Fillmore Glen in Cayuga County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Wednesday that Fillmore Glen in Moravia will get $60,000 to fund the completion of a new 80-foot bridge, rehabilitation of box and stone steps and for the regrading of a mile-long stretch on the North Rim Trail.

The park is one of two in the central New York region to receive state funding for projects this year. The other is Chittenango Falls State Park, which will get $69,000 for the renovation of a playground.

The state will spend $2.9 million on projects at 26 parks. The highest amount awarded was $405,000 to Mills Norrie State Park in the Mid-Hudson region for the construction of a woodland-themed playground. Another $325,000 was allocated for a new bird-themed playground at Fahnestock State Park on Canopus Lake.

The funding is part of the state's NY Parks 2020 plan, which calls for $900 million in private and public dollars to be used for improvements.