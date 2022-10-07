NY state police superintendent resigns amid investigation

Kevin Bruen, who has served as state police superintendent for more than a year, announced his resignation on Friday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has accepted Bruen's resignation amid an investigation into his handling of complaints against the agency's former human resources director. The inquiry was first reported by the Times-Union in Albany.

In her statement, Hochul thanked Bruen for his service. Steven Nigrelli, the first deputy superintendent, will serve as acting state police superintendent. Bruen's resignation is effective Oct. 19.

Hochul recently told the Times-Union that her office was investigating Bruen. According to the report, Bruen did not act on allegations against the state police's former human resources director, MaryEllen Tedesco. One of the complaints was about her handling of an application from an individual who uses a wheelchair.

With Bruen's resignation, Hochul said there will be a "thorough search for a superintendent who can lead this department in its important work."

"The state police have made tremendous progress in combating gun violence and keeping New Yorkers safe, and that must continue," she added.

Bruen has been with the state police for more than 20 years but was never a trooper. He began with the agency as an assistant counsel and also trained recruits at the state police academy.

Before serving with the state police, he was an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn and Warren County. He was also deputy commissioner and counsel at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo nominated Bruen to succeed Keith Corlett, who led the agency from June 2019 to November 2020. The state Senate unanimously confirmed Bruen to serve as state police superintendent.