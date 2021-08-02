NY state: Weedsport adult care facility can't operate for 60 days, must relocate residents

An adult care facility in Weedsport must relocate its residents after the state Department of Health suspended its operating certificate last week.
According to Jill Montag, the department's communications director, a commissioner's emergency order was executed on July 30 for Evergreen Heights, a 60-bed adult care facility. The state suspended the facility's operating certificate for 60 days.
"The order requires the relocation of the residents to maintain their safety, which we anticipate will be completed in a timely fashion," Montag said. "Although relocating residents is a very difficult decision, the department determined that it was in the best interest of the residents after carefully examining all options and in light of serious safety concerns in the area of medication assistance identified by the Department of Health."
Montag added that the department's staff "will continue daily onsite monitoring to ensure the well-being of the residents during this transition."
"We are working hard to minimize the burden on residents by helping them stay connected with their families and community and ensuring they receive the proper level of care," she said.
Aside from the medication assistance issue revealed in the health department's statement, it's unclear what led to the suspension of Evergreen Heights' operating certificate. Montag said there are "active and open investigations" into the matter, so the department could not provide additional comment.
Evergreen Heights did not respond to The Citizen's two requests for comment on Monday.
The adult care facility has 57 residents, according to the state Department of Health. A listing on the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce's website says Evergreen Heights "offers 24-hour access to staff, assistance with the activities of daily living as needed, nutritious meals approved by a registered dietitian, medication assistance, housekeeping and laundry services, a full schedule of activities, social events, outings and religious services, escorts to and from appointments, beauty and barbershop services provided on the premise, and case management services."
Evergreen Heights, the description continues, "is also fortunate to have easily accessible community mental health providers available to our residents. Services to our residents are enhanced by the following: agreement with Cayuga County Mental Health, recognition by the Veterans Administration and availability of on-site lab services."
The state Department of Health's profile of Evergreen Heights shows there were 68 violations found during 27 inspections of the facility from April 1, 2017, through March 31 of this year. There were five inspections that found no violations.
Two enforcement actions were taken by the state Department of Health against Evergreen Heights in the past two years. In 2019, the facility was fined $50,000 for violating state laws. The penalty stemmed from housing multiple residents who "repeatedly behaved in a manner which directly impaired the well-being, care or safety of themselves or of other residents, or which substantially interfered with the orderly operation of the facility."
In the case of one resident, documents reveal that they repeatedly punched another resident in 2015. The resident was arrested and held at the Cayuga County Jail for two weeks before they returned to the facility. Two months later, they attacked six other residents. One of the injured residents was sent to the emergency room for treatment.
In November 2020, Evergreen Heights was fined again. The facility was ordered to pay $4,000 for undisclosed violations found during state Department of Health inspections.
