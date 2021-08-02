NY state: Weedsport adult care facility can't operate for 60 days, must relocate residents

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evergreen Heights did not respond to The Citizen's two requests for comment on Monday.

The adult care facility has 57 residents, according to the state Department of Health. A listing on the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce's website says Evergreen Heights "offers 24-hour access to staff, assistance with the activities of daily living as needed, nutritious meals approved by a registered dietitian, medication assistance, housekeeping and laundry services, a full schedule of activities, social events, outings and religious services, escorts to and from appointments, beauty and barbershop services provided on the premise, and case management services."

Evergreen Heights, the description continues, "is also fortunate to have easily accessible community mental health providers available to our residents. Services to our residents are enhanced by the following: agreement with Cayuga County Mental Health, recognition by the Veterans Administration and availability of on-site lab services."

The state Department of Health's profile of Evergreen Heights shows there were 68 violations found during 27 inspections of the facility from April 1, 2017, through March 31 of this year. There were five inspections that found no violations.