The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance said that fake letters are being received by taxpayers demanding immediate payment for an outstanding tax debt and threaten revocation of passports and driver licenses.
According to a Friday news release, the letter states that the recipient has failed to respond to prior notices, demands full payment by a specific date, and provides an 888 number to call to avoid having personal property levied and sold. It also threatens to revoke the recipient’s driver license and passport.
“This is a common scam in which the recipient is threatened out of the blue with punitive action unless payment — in this case, $12,444 — is made immediately,” Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt said in a statement. “In contrast, our department works with taxpayers who have existing tax debt, such as by establishing an installment payment agreement, to resolve the issue. We also work with all levels of law enforcement to bring the fraudsters who commit these types of crimes to justice.”
The tax department said that con artists will often try to impersonate representatives from the tax department or IRS, and that anyone receiving a suspicious letter from someone claiming to be an employee of either agency should report it.
If you receive a suspicious letter that claims to be from the New York State Tax Department, call the tax department at (518) 451-1566 or email dtfoia@tax.ny.gov.
Scammers have also claimed to be from the New York State Treasury. If you receive one of these calls, notify the agency at (800) 771-7755.
The Federal Trade Commission should also be alerted. Complaints may be filed on the FTC website at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling (877) 382-4357.