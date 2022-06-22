 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NY Thruway Authority to hold public information session on Onondaga County bridge project

A public information session will be held to outline plans to replace the Warners Road Bridge over Interstate 90. 

The New York State Thruway Authority will hold the session from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Warners Fire Department, 6444 Newport Road. Parking is available at the firehouse. 

The Thruway Authority will have information boards and renderings at the public information session. Representatives will be available to answer questions about the project. 

The current bridge, which carries approximately 3,000 vehicles per day, was built in 1954 — the same year the Thruway opened to motorists — and has a poor rating, according to state highway bridge data.

Plans for the project include a new bridge with increased clearance, wider lanes and shoulders. The approach to the bridge on both sides will be reconstructed. 

