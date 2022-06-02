NY Thruway begins $4.7M project to replace original I-90 bridge in Onondaga County

A bridge over Interstate 90 in Onondaga County that was built in the same year as the New York State Thruway is being replaced.

The Thruway Authority announced on Tuesday that the $4.7 million project to replace the Canton Street Bridge in the town of Van Buren is underway. The bridge, which carries approximately 2,000 vehicles daily, was built in 1954 — the year the Thruway opened.

According to the Thruway Authority, the bridge will be replaced with a modern structure. Other features will include new guiderail, reflective line striping and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Slate Hill Constructors, which is based in Warners, is rebuilding the bridge.

The bridge is closed during the project, which is expected to be completed in spring 2023. A 1.2-mile detour directs motorists to use the Warners-Iona bridge, which crosses over I-90, to Brickyard Road. Brickyard Road intersects with Canton Street.

The project may affect traffic on I-90. The Thruway Authority said there may be lane closures, traffic shifts and stoppages.

It was not the Thruway's original intent to replace the bridge. State and local representatives voiced concern after the authority planned to tear down the 68-year-old bridge but not build a new one. Onondaga County Legislator Ken Bush, who represents Van Buren, authored a local resolution opposing the removal of the bridge. He argued that not replacing the bridge would negatively affect businesses and home property values.

The Thruway Authority changed course. Matthew Driscoll, the former Syracuse mayor who heads the authority, announced in June 2021 that the design phase of the project began and there were plans to hold an informational session. The session was held in August.

"After feedback from residents and meeting with local leaders, the Thruway Authority decided to move forward with replacing the Canton Street Bridge this spring," Driscoll said. "When this project is complete, motorists will be traveling over a safer and more reliable bridge to meet their local transportation needs."

