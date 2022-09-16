NY Thruway Exit 36 ramp to I-81 south to close for repairs Sunday morning

The Exit 36 ramp on the New York State Thruway, which heads to I-81 south in the town of Salina in Onondaga County will be closed temporarily Sunday for pavement repairs.

According to a press release from the state Department of Transportation, the closure will take place from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday, Sept. 18, and is weather dependent with a rain date scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit 511.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.