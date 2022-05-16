NY Thruway kicks off $15.5M project on I-90 in Cayuga, two other counties

A $15.5 million project will make road and safety improvements on a 16-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway that passes through Cayuga, Ontario and Seneca counties.

A seven-mile stretch of the Thruway from just after exit 41 (Waterloo/Clyde/Route 414) to a point past exit 42 (Geneva/Lyons/Route 14) will be milled and resurfaced. Crews will also mill and resurface three bridges — one that carries the Thruway over the Norfolk Southern Railroad at milepost 326.74, the bridge over Route 14 and the bridge over interchange 42.

Along with the milling and resurfacing portion of the project, safety improvements will be made along a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 90 from after exit 40 (Weedsport/Auburn/Route 34) to milepost 313.8. The improvements include new guiderail and reflective line striping.

"More than 69,000 motorists travel on these two sections of the Thruway every day, and this project ensures their travels will be on a safety and reliable transportation system," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said. "This is one of several infrastructure improvement projects in our capital program which reinvests toll dollars into the system to keep the Thruway one of the safest superhighways in the country."

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2022. There may be lane closures during road work. Message signs will be used to notify motorists of the work zone and construction.

The $15.5 million contract was awarded to Rifenburg Construction, a Troy-based firm.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.