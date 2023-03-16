A bridge that was built in 1953 and carries traffic over Interstate 90 in Onondaga County will be replaced.

The New York State Thruway Authority will hold a public information session from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, to outline the Schepps Corners Road bridge replacement project. The meeting will be held at the Minoa village office, 240 N. Main St.

Information boards and renderings of the new bridge will be displayed. Representatives from the Thruway Authority will be in attendance to answer questions.

The bridge, which is in the town of Manlius, is 70 years old and has reached the end of its useful life. The new bridge will have an increased vertical clearance, safety guiderail and surface improvements.