NEW YORK STATE

NY Thruway rest stop reopens with Chick-fil-A, other amenities

Chittenango

The new Chittenango Service Area along the New York State Thruway. 

 New York State Thruway Authority

A second rebuilt New York State Thruway rest stop has reopened after being closed for more than a year for construction. 

The Chittenango Service Area, which is between exits 34 (Canastota) and 34A (Syracuse/Interstate 481) on Interstate 90 westbound, opened on Monday. The new rest stop features Chick-fil-A, the fast-food restaurant chain's third location in central New York, and Starbucks with a drive-thru. There is also an Applegreen Market Store and Taste NY food and beverages. 

Chick-fil-A will be closed on Sundays. It's the company's policy to close on Sundays to give employees a day of rest. Starbucks will be open seven days a week and there will be hot foods available in the Applegreen store. 

Other amenities available at the new rest stop include outdoor seating, space for food trucks, a dog walk area and a private nursing area. Two amenities — a digital tourism kiosk and electric vehicle chargers — will be available at a later date, according to the Thruway Authority. 

Chittenango joins Indian Castle Service Area as the first rest stops to reopen after being closed in July 2021 for reconstruction — Indian Castle reopened in late August. Nearly all of the Thruway's 27 rest stops are being rebuilt as part of a $450 million project led by Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity operated by Ireland-based Applegreen. Applegreen has service areas in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. 

No state tax or toll dollars are being used for the project, which is privately funded. 

The Chittenango Service Area (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266) in Canastota, NY is now open to the public. The location is the second of the first ten service areas to open to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million public private redevelopment project. The Indian Castle Service Area was the first location to open on Aug. 26.

The Chittenango Service Area is located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 (Canastota) and exit 34A (Syracuse I-481).

The Chittenango Service Area is located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 (Canastota) and exit 34A (Syracuse I-481).

Restaurant options include:

• Chick-fil-A

• Starbucks (Drive-Thru)

• Applegreen Market Store

• Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

• Outdoor seating

• Food truck space

• Dog walking area

• Private nursing area

• Digital tourism kiosk*

• Two level 3 fast EV chargers*

*Not currently operational - Available at a later date

All 27 service areas are being redeveloped in a $450 million project with Empire State Thruway Partners. The project is funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used. Customers can learn more about the service area redevelopment project on the Thruway Authority’s website dedicated to the project and its developments. Customers can view a project map, photo gallery and renderings and more information about the planned amenities and services.

The Thruway Authority's 27 Service Areas are utilized by the 250 million vehicles that travel on the Thruway system every year. Thruway service areas are open 24 hours a day and offer motorists unique food and retail options, restroom facilities and fueling for passenger and commercial vehicles. Taste NY Farm Markets and Tourism Information Centers are also available at select locations.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

