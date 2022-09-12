NY Thruway rest stop reopens with Chick-fil-A, other amenities

A second rebuilt New York State Thruway rest stop has reopened after being closed for more than a year for construction.

The Chittenango Service Area, which is between exits 34 (Canastota) and 34A (Syracuse/Interstate 481) on Interstate 90 westbound, opened on Monday. The new rest stop features Chick-fil-A, the fast-food restaurant chain's third location in central New York, and Starbucks with a drive-thru. There is also an Applegreen Market Store and Taste NY food and beverages.

Chick-fil-A will be closed on Sundays. It's the company's policy to close on Sundays to give employees a day of rest. Starbucks will be open seven days a week and there will be hot foods available in the Applegreen store.

Other amenities available at the new rest stop include outdoor seating, space for food trucks, a dog walk area and a private nursing area. Two amenities — a digital tourism kiosk and electric vehicle chargers — will be available at a later date, according to the Thruway Authority.

Chittenango joins Indian Castle Service Area as the first rest stops to reopen after being closed in July 2021 for reconstruction — Indian Castle reopened in late August. Nearly all of the Thruway's 27 rest stops are being rebuilt as part of a $450 million project led by Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity operated by Ireland-based Applegreen. Applegreen has service areas in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland.

No state tax or toll dollars are being used for the project, which is privately funded.