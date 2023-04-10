Six months ago, I offered a mixed review of the new New York State Thruway rest stops.

The main takeaway: While the food options improved, these new facilities lacked space, especially in a critical area (restrooms). It is an observation shared by many — that you feel cramped walking into one of the first few rest stops that reopened last year.

It is important to remember that these rest stops will not be the same size. There will be several that will be similar in size as Chittenango, Indian Castle and Junius Ponds. But there are others that will be larger.

Enter Clifton Springs.

The Clifton Springs Service Area reopened in March. At 20,145 square feet, it is the largest rest stop of the five that have been rebuilt since July 2021.

The larger building allows Clifton Springs to host a handful of restaurants, including Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack. (Chick-fil-A is closed Sundays.) Starbucks is open and Auntie Anne's will have a location at the rest stop.

What's noticeable as you walk inside is the space. At Junius Ponds, you have similar restaurant offerings (Shake Shack and Starbucks) but not a lot of room to roam. If there are lines at either restaurant (or both), they can cause traffic jams in the main walkway.

Clifton Springs does not have that problem. It has the feel of a food court at a mall. The restaurants are off to the side with plenty of space to walk to the convenience store, which is located at the back of the rest stop, or the restroom. There are also plenty of spots where you can sit and eat your meal or take a break from a long drive. At the smaller rest stops, there is limited seating.

This difference in space is on display in the restrooms. The restrooms at Clifton Springs are what you would expect out of a rest stop. There are plenty of stalls and urinals (in the men's room) to choose from and you don't feel crammed in the restroom like you do at the smaller service areas.

It makes you wonder: Why can't the others be like Clifton Springs?

Thruway officials have previously said that foot traffic data and other factors were used to determine the size of the new rest stops. They believe that once all of the rest stops are rebuilt and open to the public, space will become less of an issue, or a nonissue.

We won't know for a while whether that's true or not. What's clear, though, is that bigger is better. Clifton Springs offers the same amenities as the smaller rest stops. The major difference is the space. When you stop at Clifton Springs, there are more sitting areas and more space to roam. As you walk toward the bathrooms, you aren't shoulder-to-shoulder with the person walking past you in the hallway.

Clifton Springs is better equipped to handle holiday travelers, larger weekend crowds and if a tour bus or two make a stop. It's hard to argue against historical data, but it's also difficult to dispute that these larger rest stops provide a better experience for the traveling public.