Hearing schedule

The New York State Thruway Authority will hold in-person hearings on its proposed toll increase.

The schedule:

• 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Thruway Authority's Buffalo Division headquarters, 455 Cayuga Road, Suite 800, Cheektowaga

• 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the New York State Fairgrounds (Bistro Room), 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes (Syracuse area)

• 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Palisades Center's Adler Community Room, 1000 Palisades Center Dr., West Nyack

• 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Glenmont Elementary School, 328 Route 9W, Glenmont

Anyone interested in speaking will be required to sign in at the public hearings. Each speaker will have five minutes to provide their feedback on the toll hike proposal.

A virtual public hearing is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 5. The event will be streamed at thruway.ny.gov.

To comment during the virtual hearing, individuals may register at thruway.ny.gov. They must provide their name, phone number and a valid email address. They will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to comment during the hearing.