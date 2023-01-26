NY to hold public forums on NYSEG, RG&E billing errors

The state Department of Public Service has scheduled a series of public forums to get feedback on an uptick in billing errors reported by New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric customers.
A pair of virtual forums will be held at 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Six in-person forums have been scheduled: 1 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Heritage Hills Society in Somers, Westchester County; 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Rochester City Hall; and 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the state office building in Binghamton.
By holding the public forums, the Department of Public Service is seeking answers to several questions, including whether NYSEG and RG&E customers have not received bills or bills have been delayed for more than a month and if they were informed about why they did not receive their bills.
The meetings are part of the department's ongoing investigation into NYSEG and RG&E billing errors. The agency expanded its inquiry after complaints against the companies, which are subsidiaries of AVANGRID, increased by 60% in 2022 compared to the two previous years. Many of the complaints are due to incorrect or late bills, according to the department. While the increase is based on the total number of complaints in 2022, there has been a noticeable uptick since August.
Rory Christian, CEO of the state Department of Public Service, said in December that its investigation will examine "what went wrong and how it will be resolved."
"Our bottom line is simple: We hold utilities accountable for any billing errors and we will require the companies to hold customers harmless," he added.
According to the Department of Public Service, a common complaint from NYSEG and RG&E customers is that there are significant delays in reaching customer service representatives by phone.
Alexis Arnold, a spokesperson for NYSEG and RG&E, told The Citizen in December that the utility companies will cooperate with the investigation and addressing billing issues "continues to be a top priority."
There are other ways to comment on the billing errors if you cannot attend a forum. The Department of Public Service is accepting comments by phone at 1-800-335-2120. A comment form will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the department's website, dps.ny.gov. You can also mail comments to: Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Department of Public Service, 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.