NY to hold public forums on NYSEG, RG&E billing errors

How to access virtual forums

To attend a virtual public forum, go to webex.com and click on "join a meeting." You must enter the meeting number and password. For the 1 p.m. forum, the event number is 2343 229 4895 and the password is Jan31-1pm. The number for the 6 p.m. forum is 2333 158 8627 and the password is Jan31-6pm.

You can also access the forum by phone. The number to call is (518) 549-0500. The access code is the same as the meeting number for the forums.

Anyone who wants to speak at the virtual forums must preregister by noon Monday, Jan. 30. To register, go to webex.com, click on "join a meeting" and enter the information listed above. For registration by phone, you must provide the necessary information by calling 1-800-342-3330.