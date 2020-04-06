NY website says there's one COVID-19 death in Cayuga County. It's wrong.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you're browsing the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker, you may find that there is one death listed in Cayuga County's column.

The problem? It's incorrect.

The error was made when the state Department of Health updated the tracker with the latest data. There have been 4,758 COVID-19 deaths in New York, most of which have been reported by downstate counties.

When the updated data was posted, the tracker listed one death in Cayuga County. The Citizen contacted the Cayuga County Health Department and was told that a laboratory-confirmed death hasn't been reported.

The local health department followed up with the state. Deanna Hoey, the county health department's public information officer, shared what they learned.

"We found out it was a clerical error reported to the state by a hospital," she wrote in an email Monday. "The hospital is working to retract that information."