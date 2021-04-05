NY Wegmans stores to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to eligible adults

Wegmans initially offered COVID-19 vaccinations at select pharmacies in mid-January. Now, the company said the vaccine is being offered at nearly all of its 48 New York stores, including Auburn. The only stores not offering the vaccine are the company's two New York City-area locations — Brooklyn and Harrison.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that universal eligibility would be achieved on Tuesday when all New Yorkers age 16 and older would become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That followed the state's decision to lower the eligibility threshold from age 50 and over to 30 and over.

By expanding eligibility to all adults in New York, Cuomo is beating the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden urged states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by that date.

Numerous local health departments, medical facilities and pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. It is also available at state-run sites, such as the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County. Appointments for the state-run sites can be made at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

