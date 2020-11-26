NY winter virus plan will eye hospitalizations, ICU beds

On Wednesday, a 5-4 Supreme Court decision barred the state from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas that had been labelled as virus hot zones. The high court sided with religious organizations in the state who said that while attendance was limited for worshippers, other businesses in state-designated red zones could remain open without capacity limits.

Cuomo said the ruling was "irrelevant from any practical impact" since the red zone restrictions have been removed, and it was "more illustrative of the Supreme Court than anything else."

"Why rule on a case that is moot and come up with a different decision than you did several months ago on the same issue? You have a different court. And I think that was the statement that the court was making," he said.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn's Catholic diocese hailed the ruling, saying the limitations don't "really make sense when you look at the volume of space we have in our churches."

"Our diocese has been very strict in the enforcement of the rules that keep people safe," DiMarzio told reporters. "We in no way want people to get sick in our churches."