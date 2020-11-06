NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gives a briefing Friday afternoon in which he discusses a new daily record for new COVID-19 cases in that county.

ALBANY — Restrictions in some New York City pandemic hotspots will be rolled back, even as the state prepares to combat virus flare-ups upstate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The governor said he's considering imposing additional social distancing restrictions in "microcluster" zones in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas because of rising infection rates.

The addition of more of those zones upstate reflect the shifting state strategy as COVID-19 becomes a worsening problem beyond New York City, once an epicenter of the pandemic.

The governor also said the National Guard will increase its presence at airports to help make sure travelers from non-neighboring states can provide proof of a negative coronavirus test.

"In general, downstate New York is doing better than upstate New York, which is a total reversal from the first phase of COVID," Cuomo said during a telephone briefing.

With numbers improving in some New York City-area hotspots, restrictions on businesses, schools and mass gatherings in those areas are being lifted or lightened.