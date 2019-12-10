AUBURN — A drug case involving a Staten Island woman was scheduled for motion arguments Tuesday in Cayuga County Court. But the defendant, 39-year-old Esther Batista, ultimately pleaded guilty.
Batista possessed narcotics in her Auburn hotel room on April 5, 2018. She was accompanied by another person who attempted to bring drugs into Auburn Correctional Facility, said Brittany Grome Antonacci, senior assistant district attorney for Cayuga County.
Grome Antonacci said a search warrant uncovered cocaine and balloons, as well as a mixture of cocaine and heroin, in a room under Batista's name at the Days Inn on Williams Street. No additional information about the prosecution of the other person involved was immediately available.
After consulting with defense counsel Norman Chirco, Batista entered the courtroom Tuesday to plead guilty to two felony charges: third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.
When Judge Mark Fandrich asked Batista to describe what she did in her own words, she at first replied, "I'm an addict, your honor." Fandrich said that was not adequate as an admission and stressed that the charge accused her of intending to sell a mixture of cocaine and heroin.
Batista talked to Chirco and then told the court that she gave the narcotics to somebody. "That's sufficient," Grome Antonacci said. Batista also said she possessed at least an aggregate weight of 1/8 ounce of cocaine in her hotel room, allowing her to plead guilty to the second felony charge.
She was given a conditional sentence of three years at the Willard Drug Treatment campus, to be followed by two years of post-release supervision. For both charges, Fandrich issued the same sentences to be served concurrently.
Her sentencing is scheduled for March 24 and bail, which was set at $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond according to a court document, was exonerated.