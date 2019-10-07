An investigation into drug smuggling at Cayuga Correctional Facility resulted in the arrest of a New York City woman on Sunday afternoon, according to a Monday news release from the New York State Police.
Camille C. Richards, 32, from the Flushing area of Queens, admitted to corrections officers at the Moravia prison that she was in possession of drugs, according to the release.
The release states that corrections officers found Richards had "varying quantities of marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and suboxone" while she was being processed as a visitor.
State troopers from Waterloo and investigators with the state Department of Community Corrections and Supervision conducted the investigation in response to a "complaint of drugs being smuggled" into the facility, according to the release.
Richards was transported to the Moravia state police station and charged with first-degree prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both class D felonies.
She was also charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree promoting prison contraband and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. She was arraigned in the town of Moravia Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond bail, according to the release.