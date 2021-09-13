 Skip to main content
NYC woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County
One passenger is dead and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Waterloo, Seneca County, on Friday. 

The New York State Police said the crash occurred on Brewer Road and Route 96. A vehicle was traveling northbound on Brewer Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a dump truck heading west on Route 96. After the vehicle was hit by the dump truck, it struck another vehicle that was stopped on Brewer Road. 

The driver of the northbound vehicle was Daryannos Marco Kinney, 18, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He was transported to Geneva General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The front seat passenger, Mekhi Bennett, 19, of the Bronx, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. 

A passenger who was in the backseat of the vehicle was killed in the crash. Veronica Ashby, 18, of New York City, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. 

The driver of the dump truck, Marc Lesterhuis, 53, of Waterloo, and the driver of the third vehicle, Makayla Price, of Waterloo, were not injured. 

The investigation is continuing. 

New York State Police
