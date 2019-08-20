A new parking lot and changes to Centro's Park-N-Ride service will be in place for the New York State Fair this year.
Fair Director Troy Waffner announced last month that a new 10.5-acre lot, named the Willis Lot, at the corner of State Fair Boulevard and Willis Avenue, will be available during the fair, which kicks off Wednesday. The lot's capacity is an estimated 1,800 vehicles, according to a news release.
Parking at the Willis Lot and other fair lots costs $5 per vehicle. There will be free Centro shuttles available to transport fairgoers from the Willis Lot to the main gate.
"The Willis Lot will put a great many people right at the fair's doorstep," Waffner said.
For its Park-N-Ride service, Centro will add parking spaces at three locations: The lot at Farrell Road and John Glenn Boulevard off Interstate 690; Destiny USA in Syracuse and the ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt. The Farrell Road-John Glenn Boulevard site will have approximately 2,300 spaces, Destiny USA will have 3,100 spaces and ShoppingTown Mall will have 1,600 spaces.
Centro and fair officials decided to no longer use lots at New Venture Gear and Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Use was "very light" at the two locations, according to the fair's release.
The Long Branch Park and Regional Market lots won't be used this year. The Long Branch Park site has been consolidated into the Farrell Road and John Glenn Boulevard location. The Regional Market lot has been consolidated into the Destiny USA lot.
There will be a slight reduction in the number of parking spaces available this year at Park-N-Ride sites. In 2018, there were 25,963 spaces available. This year, there will be 24,851 parking spots.
"The consolidation of our Park-N-Rides will allow us to allocate more resources to individual locations," Centro CEO Rick Lee said. "The expanded Farrell Road and Destiny USA locations have easy highway access which allows us to move people quickly and increase the number of trips we are able to make. This should help us shorten wait times and better serve the fairgoer."
There won't be changes to Centro's Park-N-Ride locations in Cayuga and Oswego counties. There are three sites in Cayuga County: Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, the village office in Port Byron and Jreck Subs in Weedsport.
Parking is free at the Park-N-Ride locations. For most locations, the cost of a round-trip fare is $4 per person. Lower fares are available for seniors, individuals with disabilities and children ages 6 to 9.
The 13-day fair runs from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2.