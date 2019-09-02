The final day of the 2019 New York State Fair Taste NY Food Truck Competition featured cookies, brisket and a lot of sliders.
Nineteen trucks showed up at the rain-soaked fairgrounds for the second day of competition. The trucks represented communities from the Syracuse area, Rochester, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.
Here are the New York State Fair Taste NY Food Truck Competition Day 2 entries, ranked:
19. Blueberries and Lace (Syracuse): Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
There were good desserts in the food truck competition this year, and Blueberries and Lace's submission was in that group. I'm a sucker for a good fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.
It's tough, though, for something so simple(?) to stick out in a crowded field of unique food truck fare. The cookies were good, but it didn't excite me as much as other entries.
18. Snowie of WNY (Rochester): Shaved Ice
There were a couple of things going against Snowie on the second day of the food truck competition: The number of quality food entries and the weather. It was barely 70 degrees out when I grabbed my sample of shaved ice with root beer flavor.
Don't get me wrong: I loved it and it was a nice break from the sliders, brisket and other fare. But the truck faced stiff competition.
17. Limp Lizard BBQ (Syracuse): Smoked Turkey Slider
I like Limp Lizard and I like its smoked turkey slider, but it's a repeat entry. This was Limp Lizard's submission last year. With so many barbecue entries and a lot of sliders in the mix, I like to reward innovation.
Despite the low ranking, Limp Lizard does smoked turkey right and the sauce is delicious. But I'd like to see them try something else. I'm sure they have more to offer than the smoked turkey slider.
16. Wolf's Patio Pizza (Liverpool): Pepperoni Pizza
Wolf's makes a good slice of pizza. The wood-fired pepperoni pizza is the kind of pizza you want on Super Bowl Sundays. You could eat slice after slice, and I almost did Sunday on the final day of the fair.
Why the low ranking? Another repeat entry. Wolf's entered the pepperoni pizza last year.
15. The Meatball Truck (Rochester): Meatball in a Cup
A low ranking for a repeat entry? Yes. But my disdain for the meatball in a cup ended Sunday.
I actually liked it this time around. I can't explain it. I feel the presentation was better this time around and the meatball was a lot better. I don't know. Regardless, I enjoyed it. The Meatball Truck is usually a fan favorite at the fair.
14. Macarollin (Rochester): Maryland Crab Mac
This was good. Macarollin, a popular Rochester-area food truck, served its Maryland Crab Mac with sauteed crab meat, spring onions, Old Bay seasoning, lemon aioli sauce and topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
Macarollin serves up other mac-and-cheese twists that, I think, are better. But they have a lot of success mixing seafood with this childhood staple. Kudos to Macarollin for giving out a generous sample that will fill you up.
13. Cue-Dogs (Syracuse): Cheese Dog
This isn't the most innovative sample offered at the fair Sunday, but I like what Cue-Dogs served for two reasons: It was a hot dog and they took a smart approach to adding cheese to this wiener.
In the past, Cue-Dogs served french fries and nachos. I scratched my head at this decision, but it was their choice. This year, they went with a cheese dog. And it was good! What I liked about it was they put the cheese under the hot dog. Instead of having cheese sitting on the hot dog and sliding off, the hot dog sat in the cheese and you got a taste of it with every bite.
12. Lady Bug Lunch Box (Syracuse): Cajun Chicken Sandwich
The latest in a series of sliders served Sunday. This had quite a kick. It wasn't unbearably spicy, though. The sandwich's flavor wasn't compromised, which is a good thing.
11. Byblos Street Grill (Syracuse): Sambousek
If you didn't know what sambousek is when you approached the food truck, Byblos translated for you: "Fried meat pie." That description is accurate, although I prefer Middle Eastern empanada.
I enjoyed this, in part, because it was different than what other trucks offered. It didn't hurt that the sambousek was delicious.
10. The Angry Pig BBQ (Clay): Pulled Pork Slider
This is where it gets tough. There were so many good barbecue options at the fair Sunday. (There were a lot of sliders, too.)
The Angry Pig's pulled pork was good. It was a worthy contender on a day when a lot of other barbecue trucks were at the fair.
9. 3.21 Salads (Oswego): "Walk Away" Taco Salad
The taco salad came in a small container — probably too small — but all of the usual ingredients were there.
The best part: The taco shell was wrapped around the inside of the cup. I liked that touch. At first I wondered if there was a taco shell at all. Once I saw where it was, I loved it. Nicely done, 3.21.
8. Stockyard BBQ (Morrisville): Pulled Pork Slider
There wasn't a huge gap between Stockyard's pulled pork slider and The Angry Pig's, but I thought Stockyard's meat and sauce were slightly better.
Stockyard is a popular truck in the Mohawk Valley. It was great seeing them at the state fair.
7. Silo Food Truck (Ovid): Gluten"ous" to the Maximus
Silo wins the unofficial best name award. A nice creative touch to the competition. And yes, this is an actual menu item. (I looked it up Saturday night!)
What is it? It's a piece of fried chicken on top of macaroni and cheese. Truck gravy and house-made pickled onions are added to the dish.
There's a lot of flavor here. Silo makes great fried chicken. The chicken and macaroni and cheese combo worked.
6. Pascarella's (Liverpool): Bacon Cheeseburger Roll
I liked the creativity with this sample. On the outside, it looked like an egg roll. The inside? A smaller version of a bacon cheeseburger, obviously, in a different form.
Pascarella's served it with dipping sauce, which was a nice touch. Great execution by the Syracuse-area food truck. They tend to come up with some great ideas. Remember: They served meatballs stuffed with spaghetti at last year's fair.
5. PB&J's Lunch Box (Syracuse): Philly Cheesesteak Slider
Contrary to what some think, you can find good Philly cheesesteaks outside of Pennsylvania's largest city.
PB&J's Lunch Box created a great Philly cheesesteak slider for the fair's food truck competition. The peppers, onions and cheese were enough, but the key for PB&J's was its "Mo Mo" sauce.
The result was a great Philly cheesesteak — and one of the best Day 2 samples.
4. Sarita's (Rome): Beef Empanada
You can look at the empanada and tell it lives up to the promise on the sign outside Sarita's truck: "Homemade from scratch!" and "Always FRESH."
Well, it was fresh. This empanada was delicious. The beef had great flavor.
Sarita's says "Love is our main ingredient." They're not wrong. The empanada was an excellent choice.
3. Smokin Pete's Barbecue (Seneca Lake): Loaded Tots
It will be difficult to find a more patriotic food truck than Smokin Pete's. The American flag is on both sides of the truck.
On the inside, Pete is using his freedom to produce some great food. The loaded tots lived up to the billing. The dish: Tater tots covered in cheese sauce, pulled pork, bacon, barbecue sauce, sour cream and chives.
The tots were delicious. I liked all of the additional ingredients. There are few samples that could've filled you up Sunday. This was one of them.
2. GV Street Food (Belfast): Fried Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
GV Street Food was scheduled to compete Saturday, not Sunday. It was worth the wait.
You can have your Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. I'll stick with GV Street Food's chicken sandwich.
The sandwich contained pan-fried buttermilk and smoked paprika chicken on brioche. Smoked tomato, charred chili pepper ranch and shredded vegetable slaw complemented the meat.
There was some tough competition Sunday, but this was easily one of the top two dishes. It was one of the best dishes of the weekend. So much flavor, the right amount of heat and the chicken was awesome. This was a real chicken sandwich.
1. Smokey Legend BBQ (Glen Aubrey): Beef Brisket Sandwich
I've been going to the New York State Fair's food truck competition since its inception and I don't think I've had anything as good as Smokey Legend BBQ's beef brisket sandwich. When people asked me Sunday what they should have at the food truck competition, I told them to get the brisket.
The brisket was cooked to perfection. It's easy to butcher (pun intended) brisket, but Smokey Legend BBQ did not. It was a great piece of meat. I used my hands to eat the shreds that fell off my sandwich.
On Sunday in the fair's food truck competition, brisket was king.