NYS Fair is canceled, but there will be a butter sculpture

Five winners will have their images on cardboard cutouts that will be displayed during the unveiling of the butter sculpture. The winners will also receive a Chromebook and free pizza for a year.

There is a separate contest that will encourage participants to create their own butter sculptures. Photos of the submissions can be posted to the state fair's Facebook page, facebook.com/nysfair, and the grand prize is a lifetime admission medal to the fair. The winner will also get eight individual passes for the 2021 fair, a $25 Wegmans gift card and a 93Q radio prize pack. There will be other prizes for the second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers.

American Dairy Association North East will also hold virtual events on its Facebook page, including a virtual dairy barn experience, butter sculpting 101, the Dairy Products Building experience, state-fair inspired food and a celebrity milkshake contest.

The event schedule begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, and will continue through Sept. 1.

"We know how much the fair means to New Yorkers and while we're busy planning the greatest fair in our history for 2021, we are grateful to our longtime partners at American Dairy Association North East for creating an important part of the fair in a difficult year."

