NYS Fair is canceled, but there will be a butter sculpture

There won't be a state fair this year, but one creamy tradition will continue.
American Dairy Association North East announced Thursday that it will release a butter sculpture. The 800-pound dairy artwork will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. The event will be streamed on the organization's Facebook page, facebook.com/AmericanDairyNE.
The sculptors will be Marie Pelton and Jim Victor, who have created every New York State Fair butter sculpture since 2003. Their work will last about 10 days.
"Most people are looking for some normalcy during this time of uncertainty, so we are happy to announce that there will be a butter sculpture this year," said Lynn Murray, who operates Murcrest Farms in Lewis County. "It's unfortunate that annual fair enthusiasts won't be able to experience the 52nd annual butter sculpture up close and in person as they have in the past, but everyone will be able to view this year's sculpture virtually."
The sculpture highlights a list of contests and events that American Dairy Association North East organized as part of its virtual 2020 fair. There will be an Instagram contest, #VirtuallyButterTogether. Entrants must post a selfie on Instagram showing them consuming a dairy product. The photo must include the hashtag #VirtuallyButterTogether. Submissions are due at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Five winners will have their images on cardboard cutouts that will be displayed during the unveiling of the butter sculpture. The winners will also receive a Chromebook and free pizza for a year.
There is a separate contest that will encourage participants to create their own butter sculptures. Photos of the submissions can be posted to the state fair's Facebook page, facebook.com/nysfair, and the grand prize is a lifetime admission medal to the fair. The winner will also get eight individual passes for the 2021 fair, a $25 Wegmans gift card and a 93Q radio prize pack. There will be other prizes for the second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers.
American Dairy Association North East will also hold virtual events on its Facebook page, including a virtual dairy barn experience, butter sculpting 101, the Dairy Products Building experience, state-fair inspired food and a celebrity milkshake contest.
The event schedule begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, and will continue through Sept. 1.
"We know how much the fair means to New Yorkers and while we're busy planning the greatest fair in our history for 2021, we are grateful to our longtime partners at American Dairy Association North East for creating an important part of the fair in a difficult year."
