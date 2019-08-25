The New York State Fair is aiming to bring more motorists to its newest lot near the fairgrounds.
Fair Director Troy Waffner said Sunday that parking at the Willis Avenue lot will be free for the remainder of the fair. There is usually $5 fee for parking in fair lots, but the fair is waiving the fee to encourage more fairgoers to use the new lot.
"We know it takes time for people to change their habits and we want to help shorten the learning curve for our fairgoers," Waffner said.
The new 10.5-acre lot at the corner of Willis Avenue and State Fair Boulevard has a capacity of approximately 1,800 spaces. It's less than a mile away from the fairgrounds.
Centro shuttles transport fairgoers who park in the Willis Avenue lot to Gate 10 at the fair. The shuttles are free.
The fair added the Willis Avenue lot to help provide more spaces for fairgoers, especially on the busiest days of the fair. When the fair draws large crowds, the main lots — Brown, Orange and Pink — tend to fill up.