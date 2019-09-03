A Cortland man was charged Tuesday afternoon by New York State Police in connection to the May burglary of a Genoa home.
Stephen L. Mattes, 29, was charged Sept. 2 with criminal possession of stolen property in the form of firearms and was issued an appearance ticket at the state police station in Auburn, said Trooper Adam Halstead.
Halstead said the firearms state police recovered from Mattes's possession included two long guns and archery equipment — a compound bow, a crossbow and arrows — that were stolen from the Genoa residence. Mattes was released on the appearance ticket and will be arraigned Sept. 17, Halstead said.
The burglary of the Genoa house is still under investigation, despite Mattes's arrest.