NYS voting hotline is now open for June's early voting period

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A troubleshooting hotline for New York state voters is now available for the upcoming primary election and one week of early voting.

The public can call 1-800-771-7755 about a range of early voting issues and submit complaints using an online form or by emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov, announced New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a Monday news release.

The Election Protection Hotline is open for early voting from June 13 to June 21 and for the June 23 primary election. The telephone number and online submissions can also be used to report issues at physical polling places.

New York Attorney General Letitia James encouraged people to use the hotline for help if they've chosen absentee voting to reduce their chance of exposure to the coronavirus.

"No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," James said. "During these unprecedented times, my office will do everything in its power to ensure that New Yorkers are able to exercise their right to vote safely and effectively."