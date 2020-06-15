NYS voting hotline is now open for June's early voting period

A troubleshooting hotline for New York state voters is now available for the upcoming primary election and one week of early voting.
The public can call 1-800-771-7755 about a range of early voting issues and submit complaints using an online form or by emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov, announced New York State Attorney General Letitia James in a Monday news release.
The Election Protection Hotline is open for early voting from June 13 to June 21 and for the June 23 primary election. The telephone number and online submissions can also be used to report issues at physical polling places.
New York Attorney General Letitia James encouraged people to use the hotline for help if they've chosen absentee voting to reduce their chance of exposure to the coronavirus.
"No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," James said. "During these unprecedented times, my office will do everything in its power to ensure that New Yorkers are able to exercise their right to vote safely and effectively."
The telephone hotline will be open from June 15 through June 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to process complaints, questions or requests for voting-related assistance. On June 23, the hotline will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Online and email submissions will be received at any time.
Correspondence is reviewed by attorneys and staff in the AG's Civil Rights Bureau, according to the release.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.