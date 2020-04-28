NYSCOPBA: Drugs mailed to Moravia prison part of 'consistent trend' in NYS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Corrections officers in New York state are reporting more attempts to smuggle drugs into prisons through the mail. The most recent attempts occurred at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia, as well as Attica Correctional Facility in western New York.

Two packages mailed to the Moravia prison in the last month contained synthetic marijuana, part of what the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said Tuesday was a "consistent trend" of drugs being sent to inmates through the mail.

On April 10, officers found a "green leafy substance" in 14 fruit snack packages after the facility was notified that a package coming for an inmate might contain drugs, according to a news release from the union.

The drugs collectively weighed more than 8 ounces and were mailed from a Rochester address.

The second attempt to smuggle synthetic marijuana was discovered in Attica on April 14, after an officer noticed "abnormalities" in two cans of fish, according to the release.

The cans, which were in a package shipped from Brooklyn, contained two cellophane bundles with synthetic marijuana and two bundles of orange strips. The strips tested positive for the opioid-related drugs buprenorphine, hydrochloride and naloxone.