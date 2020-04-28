NYSCOPBA: Drugs mailed to Moravia prison part of 'consistent trend' in NYS

Corrections officers in New York state are reporting more attempts to smuggle drugs into prisons through the mail. The most recent attempts occurred at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia, as well as Attica Correctional Facility in western New York.
Two packages mailed to the Moravia prison in the last month contained synthetic marijuana, part of what the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said Tuesday was a "consistent trend" of drugs being sent to inmates through the mail.
On April 10, officers found a "green leafy substance" in 14 fruit snack packages after the facility was notified that a package coming for an inmate might contain drugs, according to a news release from the union.
The drugs collectively weighed more than 8 ounces and were mailed from a Rochester address.
The second attempt to smuggle synthetic marijuana was discovered in Attica on April 14, after an officer noticed "abnormalities" in two cans of fish, according to the release.
The cans, which were in a package shipped from Brooklyn, contained two cellophane bundles with synthetic marijuana and two bundles of orange strips. The strips tested positive for the opioid-related drugs buprenorphine, hydrochloride and naloxone.
A similar incident was reported earlier in the month at Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County. Illegal drugs — including synthetic marijuana, cocaine power and prescription pills — were found stuffed in latex glove finger tips inside a head of lettuce.
The union also reported 9 ounces of synthetic marijuana, suboxone and amphetamines found in packages mailed to inmates at Attica Correctional Facility in March and April.
"Staff is doing an excellent job detecting drugs but it is very clear that they don’t have the tools to stop it all from coming in," Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA region vice president, said in the release.
NYSCOPBA asked the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to implement a secured vendors program, which would only allow people to send items to inmates through state-approved vendors.
The union issued the same request when it reported the drugs found at Five Points Correctional Facility earlier in April. DOCCS suspended its secured vendors program in 2018. Prison advocacy groups had argued it was too restrictive and cut off communication between inmates.
