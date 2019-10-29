Four fights between multiple inmates broke out this month at Auburn Correctional Facility, according to a news release Tuesday from the union representing New York's corrections officers.
The first three fights occurred within minutes of each other on the evening of Oct. 12, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. The first involved seven inmates fighting one other inmate in the recreation yard. As they were removed from the yard, another fight broke out between four inmates.
A third fight involving three inmates occurred 25 minutes after that incident, which resulted in one inmate requiring treatment for lacerations to his arm, the left side of his face, jaw and ribs. Three officers and a sergeant also suffered minor injuries, NYSCOPBA said.
The fourth fight, which occurred in the main yard at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, involved 13 inmates who were seen making "slashing type movements," according to the union. Despite orders from staff, inmates continued to fight and several rounds of pepper spray were used to stop the assault.
One inmate was treated by medical staff for a laceration to the back of his shoulder, and a correctional officer suffered minor knee pain. The union revealed a search of the area found five sharpened makeshift weapons.
All the inmates face disciplinary measures.
"Without a code of conduct for incarcerated individuals there is virtually nothing standing in the way to stop an inmate from attacking staff or another inmate," said Joe Miano, NYSCOPBA's western region vice president. "This is a very dangerous road to travel when our priority needs to be about protecting staff and inmates from vicious, unprovoked assaults.
The string of fights follow a "continued trend" of daily inmate fighting at Auburn prison, Miano said.
In the aftermath of the brawls, Miano panned efforts to restrict the use of solitary confinement, or special housing units, in New York prisons. Legislation has been introduced by state lawmakers that would reduce the use of solitary confinement.
"On a consistent basis, staff is assaulted, inmate-on-inmate fights occur, all the while opponents of special housing units continue to push for less discipline and accountability for unruly inmates," Miano said.