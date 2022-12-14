 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

NYSED to require removal of indigenous nicknames by 2024-25, definition remains unclear

Weedsport High School Mascot 2.JPG

Weedsport High School's Indian logo and nickname are depicted on the football field press box.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

It remains unclear whether Chiefs and Warriors, nicknames for two Cayuga County school districts, will be acceptable in New York state moving forward. 

The New York State Education Department held its monthly Board of Regents meeting on Monday to discuss, among other topics, the discontinuation of Native American nicknames, mascots and imagery among its school districts. 

Within Part 123 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education, school districts must commit to the removal of an indigenous names, logos and mascots by the end of the current academic year. Complete removal must be finalized by the 2024-25 school year. 

This will not apply to names of school districts or school buildings, such as Southern Cayuga School District, or to school districts with a written agreement from a recognized tribal nation that permits the use of indigenous nicknames. 

Exactly what constitutes as an indigenous nickname remains unclear. NYSED leaders were asked during the meeting if a set definition has been determined, with the "Warriors" nickname -- which is the Weedsport school district's nickname -- specifically mentioned. 

"We'll be working on that definition in cooperation with an advisory council, and we're going to ask them what they think," said NYSED Assistant Commissioner Christina Coughlin. "We'll have outlines, we'll propose those and seek their advice so that we fully understand the consequence of our decision."

Added NYSED legal counselor Daniel Morton-Bentley, "Districts should engage in a meaningful exploration of how their team name or logo came to be. The question is not what any of use in the present day and age subjectively believe, but what has been the actual practice in history within the district."

School districts received a memo on Nov. 17 informing that the use of Native American mascots and imagery would be prohibited. 

Neither Southern Cayuga nor Weedsport have committed to a specific name change, as both school districts await further information from the NYSED. 

"Weedsport has every intention of following this state directive. For now, the District is waiting for clarification from New York state regarding our obligations," the school district said in a press release.

Download PDF Part 123

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Sports Reporter

Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015.

