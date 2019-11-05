New York State Electric & Gas has reported that all of the more than 3,000 customers who lost power in the central portion of Cayuga County earlier Tuesday now have service restored.
"The cause was an outage on a transmission line," utility spokesman Michael Jamison wrote in an email at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. "We have crews patrolling the line as we speak but I'm happy to report everyone is back on."
EARLIER WE REPORTED:
A large power outage is affecting the central portion of Cayuga County on Tuesday.
New York State Electric & Gas is reporting on its website that 3,141 customers are without electricity as of 2 p.m. The outage is affected hundreds of customers in each of the following towns and villages: Brutus, Mentz, Montezuma, Throop, Port Byron and Weedsport.
The utility is saying that the estimate restoration time is 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.