NYSEG, RG&E propose three-year plan to increase revenue

Gas and electric rates may be going up for customers in Cayuga County and beyond, but the public has chances to weigh in on the plan.
The New York State Public Service Commission will hold virtual public hearings next week to receive comments on a joint proposal by New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation to change their electric and gas delivery rates over the course of three years.
The PSC said in a news release Monday that while additional impacts or developments may emerge requiring further action, the joint proposal expressly addresses customer and other impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As levelized over the three-year rate plan, the proposal would result in revenue increases for NYSEG’s electric business of $45.68 million in the first year, $84.77 million in the second year, and $88.56 million in the third year. The revenue increases for RG&E’s electric business are $15.24 million in the first year, $28.06 million in the second year, and $30.72 million in the third year. For NYSEG’s gas business, revenues will be decreased by $514,000 in the first year, increased by $3.35 million in the second year, and increased by $5.27 million in the third year. For RG&E’s gas business, revenues will decrease by $1.13 million in the first year and increase by $859,000 in the second year and by $3.87 million in the third year.
The actual bill impacts of these proposed changes on any particular customer class will vary based upon revenue allocation and rate design. The plan also includes the proposed closure of several customer service walk-in offices, though none of those would be in the Cayuga County area.
Virtual public statement hearings on the joint proposal will be held:
• Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1 p.m. at www.webex.com; event number: 129 561 6203; password: August26-1pm; Phone-only access: (518) 549-0500; access code: 129 561 6203
• Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. at www.webex.com; event number: 129 716 5524; password: August26-6pm; Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500; access code: 129 716 5524
Anyone wishing to provide a public statement on the record must pre-register by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, by visiting www.webex.com, where they should click “Join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen, enter the appropriate event number and provide all requested information.
Comments may also be mailed to Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.
