NYSEG, RG&E propose three-year plan to increase revenue

As levelized over the three-year rate plan, the proposal would result in revenue increases for NYSEG’s electric business of $45.68 million in the first year, $84.77 million in the second year, and $88.56 million in the third year. The revenue increases for RG&E’s electric business are $15.24 million in the first year, $28.06 million in the second year, and $30.72 million in the third year. For NYSEG’s gas business, revenues will be decreased by $514,000 in the first year, increased by $3.35 million in the second year, and increased by $5.27 million in the third year. For RG&E’s gas business, revenues will decrease by $1.13 million in the first year and increase by $859,000 in the second year and by $3.87 million in the third year.