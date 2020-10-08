NYSEG sending extra crews to Auburn area; Cayuga County outages down to 100

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The company plans to make significant restoration progress during the daylight hours, NYSEG said. "While make-safe activities, such clearing roads of downed trees and wires will continue through the early part of the day, crews will also focus on setting new poles, hanging new wire and other restoration activities."

NYSEG also asked the public to give responding crews space to work. That includes staying out of restricted areas. Because of COVID-19, it also reminded residents to maintain six feet of distance from utility workers when they are outside those restricted areas.

The Cayuga County 911 center reported taking about 108 calls related to the storm between 2 and 4 p.m., compared 25 to 30 calls for that time period on a typical day.

Jeff Clark, assistant fire chief with the Auburn Fire Department, said Thursday the AFD responded to 50 incidents in a two-hour period at one point Wednesday.

"We average about 20 calls a day. Fifty in two hours is excessive for our resources," he said.

Clark thanked personnel with Auburn Police Department, the city of Auburn's Department of Public Works, NYSEG and Cayuga County 911 for their efforts during the storm-related calls.

"Everybody's swamped and everybody did a very good job," Clark said.