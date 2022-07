New York State Electric & Gas will host an informational open house about the upcoming installation of gas meters for electric and natural gas customers in the company's Ithaca division, which includes portions of Cayuga County.

The open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Moravia Town Hall, 1630 Route 38, Moravia. Attendees are welcome to stop by at any time during the event.