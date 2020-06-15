NYSEG to resume certain services after COVID-19 postponed full operations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New York State Electric & Gas is starting to resume services that were previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric announced in a news release Monday morning that employees will resume work impacting customer safety "in the coming weeks" during the first of a three-phase approach to continuing full operations.

The work includes indoor gas line safety inspections, electric and gas meter work and non-residential indoor meter readings. The second phase will provide residential indoor readings where meters aren't in living spaces, as well as work that is requested and other traditional customer services, according to the release.

Any other type of work will be done in the third and final phase. There is no specific timeline for phases two and three. New York State guidelines for reopening, customer and employee safety and assessment of needs are some of the considerations.

Utility work has been considered essential throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and NYSEG said employees will adhere to best practices recommended by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they expand the amount of work they do.

Employees will wear personal protective equipment, follow social distancing protocols and attempt to contact residents to ensure household members aren't symptomatic of the coronavirus. They will also be given health and safety checks prior to the start of their shifts.