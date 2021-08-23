Why is NY State Fair attendance down? A few observations

The first weekend of the New York State Fair can be summarized in three words: Attendance is down.
That's the main story through the first three days of the fair. The weather cooperated on Sunday and it was a beautiful day with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the 80s — usually the right mix to draw a big crowd at the fairgrounds in August. But attendance was 41,115 for the day.
It wasn't that much higher than the opening day attendance (37,364) and the crowd on Saturday (38,808).
What's going on at the fair? Here are a few observations based on conversations I've had and social media posts I've read leading up to and during the fair.
• COVID-19. The pandemic is not over. Several people have told me they are hesitant about going to the fair or don't plan on going at all during its 18-day run. After writing some stories about the fair, there were plenty of comments on social media from people who said they weren't going to the fair. They also questioned why the fair is being held amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in central New York. (More on this later.)
• Transportation. The loss of Centro shuttles this year — Centro has a limited park-and-ride lineup due to a driver shortage — is a big blow. I drove to the fair on Sunday and pass by the Elbridge Fire Department, which is usually a park-and-ride location during the fair. There are only three park-and-ride lots this year, and Elbridge isn't one of them. It's not the top reason, but it is affecting plans to visit the fair. For those driving from Cayuga County, the park-and-ride lots saved them the hassle on busy fair days of driving to one of the fair's parking lots.
• Food. There was a lot of reporting done on the loss of some notable food vendors this year — Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Gianelli Sausage and Tully's, to name a few. I didn't think it was that big of a deal, but apparently it was enough for a few people to say they aren't going to the fair because their favorite vendor isn't there. (More on this later, too.)
• The new schedule. There are some people who are in the "Why rush?" category. That is, they weren't going to the fair this early. They are going either next weekend or Labor Day weekend — the traditional weekends of the fair that usually draw large crowds. We'll see if more people are in that group. It is an 18-day fair, which gives people more options on when to go.
Regarding COVID-19, it is safe to go to the fair — and I'm not just saying that because the crowds were smaller on Sunday compared to past weekends I've spent at the fair. (Note: I'm also fully vaccinated, so that factored into my decision to go.) The fair went to great lengths to make this as safe as possible. There is a lot of outdoor space at the fair, especially on the west end. Vendors are spaced out inside buildings and masks are required indoors.
One thing about the fair is, unless you're sitting down and eating, you tend to be on the move. You're walking to the next building or heading to the next ride or game on the midway. The largest crowd we encountered at the fair was in the Dairy Products Building, where the butter sculpture and milk bar are located. But we weren't there for long. We bought (and drank) some milk, then checked out the butter sculpture.
I felt safe from COVID-19 at the fair. For me, it was safer than having an indoor gathering or spending hours in an office. Even if there were larger crowds, there are ways to navigate around them. And if you're indoors, put a mask on.
As for the food, I was never the biggest Dinosaur Bar-B-Que or Gianelli guy. I grew up less than an hour away from Dinosaur's Rochester restaurant and now live about 35 minutes away from the Syracuse location. I can buy Gianelli sausage at Wegmans.
For me, the fair has always been about trying different foods from different vendors. My advice: Go to The Eatery and Restaurant Row. The Eatery is near the Horticulture Building and has plenty of food options. There is plenty of variety and you shouldn't have a problem getting a great meal. The same is true on Restaurant Row. That's where my wife and I ate on Sunday. We went to different stands to get lunch and we both enjoyed our meals.
It is strange to see the joint Dinosaur-Gianelli stand no longer at Chevy Court, but hopefully fairgoers use this opportunity to try out some other stands, including some vendors you can only get during the fair.
