Why is NY State Fair attendance down? A few observations

• Food. There was a lot of reporting done on the loss of some notable food vendors this year — Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Gianelli Sausage and Tully's, to name a few. I didn't think it was that big of a deal, but apparently it was enough for a few people to say they aren't going to the fair because their favorite vendor isn't there. (More on this later, too.)

• The new schedule. There are some people who are in the "Why rush?" category. That is, they weren't going to the fair this early. They are going either next weekend or Labor Day weekend — the traditional weekends of the fair that usually draw large crowds. We'll see if more people are in that group. It is an 18-day fair, which gives people more options on when to go.

Regarding COVID-19, it is safe to go to the fair — and I'm not just saying that because the crowds were smaller on Sunday compared to past weekends I've spent at the fair. (Note: I'm also fully vaccinated, so that factored into my decision to go.) The fair went to great lengths to make this as safe as possible. There is a lot of outdoor space at the fair, especially on the west end. Vendors are spaced out inside buildings and masks are required indoors.