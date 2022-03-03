With return to 13-day NY State Fair, most vendors coming back

After sitting out the 2021 New York State Fair, several vendors will make a comeback this year.

State Fair Director Troy Waffner told The Citizen that he expects the number of vendors will increase for the 2022 fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.

The main reason for that optimism is the decision to return to a 13-day fair. Last year, the fair experimented with an 18-day schedule — an attempt to compete with other state fairs that draw large crowds.

But the 18-day fair presented problems for some vendors. The state fair overlapped with the fairs in Delaware and Erie counties. Vendors either skipped the state fair or arrived after the conclusion of the county fairs.

"Going back to 13 days is going to allow a lot of these vendors to come back, which will be fantastic because there's a lot of good vendors who didn't make it last year," Waffner said.

The returning vendors include Babcia's Pierogi and Big G's. All of the vendors along Restaurant Row will be back this year.

One notable central New York vendor, Tully's, will return after missing the 2021 fair. The fair is constructing a permanent stand for Tully's.

The fair is reviewing applications for new and returning vendors. Waffner doesn't think they will top the more than 600 vendors the fair had in 2019, but it will be close. He confirmed that a vast majority of vendors are coming back because of the change from 18 to 13 days.

One vendor that won't return this year: the popular Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Gianelli Sausage stands. Both companies decided to skip the 2021 fair and won't be back this year.

Dinosaur and Gianelli had prime real estate on Chevy Court. The fair used that space for picnic tables last year, but Waffner said they are looking at what to do with that area this year.

The return of other vendors, though, is part of what fair officials hope is the resurgence of the fair after a down year. Before 2021, the fair set all-time attendance records four years in a row.

"We had a year off for a pandemic (in 2020) and a fair that we planned in eight weeks last year," Waffner said. "There is some rebuilding we have to do to really bring the fair back."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.